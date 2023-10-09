The project scope of work encompasses the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of four drilling centres and one processing plant to be built on artificial islands, as well as various offshore structures and more than 300 km of subsea pipelines

Saipem awarded new $4.1 bn contract by ADNOC in UAE. (Credit: Keri Jackson from Pixabay)

Saipem, in consortium with National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), has signed a letter of award with ADNOC for a new contract related to the Hail and Ghasha Development Project – Package 1 in the United Arab Emirates. Saipem’s share of the contract amounts to around 4.1 billion USD.

The project is aimed at developing the resources of the Hail and Ghasha natural gas fields, located offshore Abu Dhabi, UAE. The project scope of work encompasses the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of four drilling centres and one processing plant to be built on artificial islands, as well as various offshore structures and more than 300 km of subsea pipelines.

The award is in line with Saipem’s unique capability to deliver integrated onshore and offshore projects, providing its clients with a single and reliable interface for complex full-field developments. Saipem will leverage on its state-of-the-art shallow water offshore vessels, its advanced welding technology for corrosion resistant materials, as well as its renowned engineering expertise. Furthermore, Saipem will work with ADNOC to continue the project’s focus on biodiversity and responsible environmental stewardship.

This award reinforces Saipem’s long-standing relationship with ADNOC and further consolidates the company’s presence in Abu Dhabi, which includes an Engineering and Project Execution Centre, as well as a new Offshore Logistic base in Zayed Port.

Source: Company Press Release