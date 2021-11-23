Saipem will use its FDS, its state-of-the-art field development ship, for the installation of the SLWRs

Saipem: awarded a new offshore contract for the Búzios 7 project in Brazil, worth approximately $940m. (Credit: SAIPEM SpA)

Saipem has been awarded by Petrobras a new SURF EPCI contract for the installation of a rigid riser-based subsea system for the Búzios 7 project, to serve the pre-salt field located about 200 km offshore the state of Rio de Janeiro, in water depths of around 2,000 meters.

The project awarded to Saipem includes the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of the Steel Lazy Wave Risers (SLWR) and associated flowlines interconnecting 15 subsea wells to the FPSO together with the related service lines and control umbilicals. Furthermore, Saipem will also be responsible for the provision and installation of the FPSO anchors and for the hook up of the FPSO at field.

Saipem will use its FDS, its state-of-the-art field development ship, for the installation of the SLWRs.

In July 2020 Saipem had already been awarded a contract by Petrobras for the Buzios 5 project for the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of the Steel Lazy Wave Risers (SLWR) and associated flowlines between all wells and the FPSO.

Francesco Caio, CEO and General Manager of Saipem commented: “This project is a further important evidence of a new investment cycle and of Saipem’s competitiveness in projects with a high technological content. The contract also confirms the trust placed in Saipem by major clients such as Petrobras for the realization of projects central to their strategies, as well as it confirms the solid position of the company in geographic areas with significant development prospects”.

