(Credit: longdan91 from Pixabay)

During the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Catalysing Next Generation Geothermal Development Workshop, Sage Geosystems (Sage) and Meta Platforms (Meta) signed an agreement to significantly expand geothermal energy usage across the US.

This collaboration represents the first application of next-generation geothermal technology east of the Rocky Mountains. The announcement highlights the pivotal role that clean, reliable, and resilient energy sources play in meeting the rising electricity needs driven by technological growth and innovation.

Executives from Sage and Meta, together with US Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk, Biden-Harris Administration representatives, investors, utilities, and other energy sector stakeholders, gathered to discuss the potential of geothermal energy as a growing carbon-free power source in the US. The partnership aims to generate up to 150MW of new geothermal baseload power to support Meta’s expanding data centre operations.

The partnership between Sage and Meta capitalises on the growing recognition of geothermal energy as a viable renewable resource throughout the United States. Sage will deploy its proprietary Geopressured Geothermal System (GGS) to deliver carbon-free power to Meta’s data centres.

This technology, which was validated in the field in early 2022, represents a major breakthrough in the clean energy sector, demonstrating the capability to harness geothermal energy almost anywhere. It heralds a new era of dependable, sustainable baseload power and improved grid stability. Unlike traditional hydrothermal formations, hot dry rock is an abundantly available resource, making Sage’s GGS technology a highly scalable solution with significant potential for rapid deployment across the U.S. and internationally.

The collaboration between Sage and Meta marks a significant advancement in the pursuit of sustainable energy, solidifying Sage’s role as a leader in the geothermal energy revolution and highlighting Meta’s commitment to advancing clean energy initiatives. Alongside this groundbreaking geothermal project, Meta remains dedicated to investing in carbon-free energy to power its data centres and facilitate the transition to a cleaner, more reliable grid. The initial phase of this pioneering project is targeted to be operational by 2027.

Sage Geosystems CEO Cindy Taff said: “This announcement is the perfect example of how the public and private sector can work together to make the clean energy transition a reality.

“We are thrilled to be at the forefront of the next generation of geothermal technology and applaud the DOE for supporting the commercialisation of innovation solutions. As energy demand continues to grow, the need for reliable, resilient and sustainable power is paramount and our partnership with Meta underscores the critical need for innovative and sustainable energy solutions like ours.”