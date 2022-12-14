The solar power plant will be constructed to the east of Thorne and could start generating power by 2029

RWE proposes to construct the 600MW Tween Bridge solar farm in south Yorkshire and north Lincolnshire. (Credit: RWE)

German energy company RWE has revealed plans to develop the Tween Bridge solar farm in the UK, which could have a capacity of up to 600MW.

According to RWE, early planning is going on for the project to be located onshore in south Yorkshire and north Lincolnshire.

Recently, the Tween Bridge solar farm secured a capacity agreement with National Grid.

RWE said that the solar power plant will be built to the east of Thorne and could start generating power by 2029.

It will be built next to the company’s existing 44MW Tween Bridge wind farm. Owing to this, the need for additional overhead power lines or other network infrastructure has been removed.

RWE said that it will carry out detailed environmental surveys after submitting the environmental scoping report of the Tween Bridge solar farm to the Planning Inspectorate.

The company is also having early talks with landowners and planning authorities for informing the design and layout of the project site.

RWE Renewables onshore wind and solar Europe and Australia CEO Katja Wünschel said: “Solar in combination with battery storage fits well into RWE’s UK development portfolio, where we already generate 15% of the country’s energy needs. Our strategy is geared towards sustainability and the vigorous expansion of large scale solar will be part of these ambitions.”

RWE said that after the construction of the newly announced project, the land in south Yorkshire and north Lincolnshire will simultaneously house solar power generation, onshore wind, battery storage, as well as animal husbandry.

The Tween Bridge solar farm will grow RWE’s UK renewable portfolio. In south Yorkshire and north Lincolnshire, the company’s portfolio includes the Goole Fields and Tween Bridge onshore wind farms alongside the Humber Gateway and Triton Knoll offshore wind farms.

Earlier this month, RWE acquired Western Power Offshore Developments, which is developing the 900MW East Celtic offshore wind farm project offshore Ireland.