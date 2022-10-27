RWE has developed a comprehensive concept, dubbed Sharco Duo, for the 1.8GW offshore wind farm to be developed at site 44.E1, which is located north-west of the Słupsk Bank in the central Polish Baltic Sea

German renewable energy company RWE has submitted bids for all five offshore wind seabed permits in the Polish Baltic Sea, as part of the government’s competitive process.

The five offshore wind permits, for which the company has filed bids, will have a total capacity of 7.8GW.

RWE has developed a comprehensive concept, dubbed Sharco Duo, for the 1.8GW offshore wind farm to be developed at site 44.E1, located close to its F.E.W. Baltic II project.

The site is located northwest of the Słupsk Bank in the central Polish Baltic Sea.

The company anticipates extensive synergies with its F.E.W. Baltic II project and operational base in Ustka during the development, construction, and operation of Sharco Duo.

The design concept for Sharco Duo will support the perfect integration of the offshore wind farm into Poland’s diverse energy system, said the company.

RWE Renewables Offshore Wind CEO Sven Utermöhlen said: “RWE is clearly committed to contributing to the Polish energy transition by delivering the government’s offshore wind build-out programme.

“We are currently developing our first offshore project in the Polish Baltic Sea, with F.E.W. Baltic II. And we are pleased to have submitted bids for five offshore wind seabed permits – with more to follow.”

RWE is preparing to start development and implement the Sharco Duo offshore wind farm and produce the first electricity as early as 2028.

Once operational, the project is expected to produce adequate low-cost green electricity to supply 11 million Poland per annum.

The company said that it will support biodiversity and enhance the local ecology, flora, and fauna, and protect the ecosystem during construction and operation.

It has proposed eco-innovation solutions, including low-noise foundation installation and usage of recyclable components, along with a low-emissions operating strategy.

Furthermore, RWE is ready to file bids for the additional areas, which the Polish government is offering for the development of offshore wind farms.

RWE Renewables Poland offshore development vice president Grzegorz Chodkowski said: “Our concept for Sharco Duo consists of state-of-the-art offshore wind technology combined with innovative solutions to build and operate the wind farm in harmony with the Baltic Sea ecosystem and to perfectly match the demands of the Polish energy system and reach full grid stability.

“Based on our experience in the offshore wind we are in a perfect position to deliver both Sharco Duo and other offshore wind farms we applied for to simultaneously support local industries and create new, future-proof jobs.

“In addition, we will foster local research and share the knowledge gained about innovative technologies widely.”