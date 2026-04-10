Thor will comprise 72 turbines of up to 15MW each. Credit: © RWE 2026.

RWE has installed an offshore wind turbine using a reduced‑CO₂ steel tower and recyclable rotor blades at the Thor wind farm in the Danish North Sea.

The unit forms part of the 1.1GW wind farm, which is now delivering initial power to the Danish grid.

Thor will comprise 72 turbines with up to 15MW of capacity each, due to be installed by the end of 2026.

RWE plans to equip 36 turbines with Siemens Gamesa’s GreenerTower, which uses steel plate certified to emit no more than 0.7t of CO₂ equivalent per tonne of steel, and install 120 recyclable blades on 40 turbines.

Full operations are scheduled for no later than the end of 2027.

RWE reported that offshore construction remains on schedule.

The offshore substation and all foundations were installed in 2025, and turbine installation is progressing.

A service building was opened at the Port of Thorsminde to support operations and maintenance, potentially creating 50–60 local roles.

Siemens Gamesa’s recyclable blades use a resin that enables separation of composite materials at end of life so they can be reused in applications such as casting for automotive or consumer goods.

RWE has already introduced these blades at the Kaskasi wind farm in Germany and the Sofia wind farm in the UK.

RWE Offshore Wind CEO Sven Utermöhlen said: “Offshore wind already has one of the lowest life cycle carbon footprints of power generation technologies.

“By using towers produced with greener steel and recyclable rotor blades, we are further reducing the carbon footprint and taking a significant step towards fully circular offshore wind.”

Thor is located approximately 22km from Thorsminde on Jutland’s west coast.

RWE owns 51% of the project and leads construction and operations, while Norges Bank Investment Management owns 49%.