Image: Rover Metals announces that it continues to make progress on its acquisition of the Toquima precious metals property. Photo: Courtesy of Michael Gaida from Pixabay.

Rover Metals announces that it continues to make progress on its acquisition of the Toquima precious metals property. Rover Metals has now filed and received approval for the Transaction from the TSX Venture Exchange, subject to raising the minimum financing requirement (see below) and completion of a definitive acquisition agreement.

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states: “The Toquima Property brings Rover Metals a lower cost per meter precious metals exploration project in the mining friendly jurisdiction of central Nevada. The Toquima Property is available for year-round exploration. A 3D video rendering of the historical silver-gold resource (discussed below) can be viewed at the following link.”

Trading in the Company’s common shares remains halted on the TSXV. The halt is expected to continue pending the completion of the private placement for minimum proceeds of at least $800,000.

This is an updating press release. The Company plans to issue a further press release once it has completed the pending conditions and provide the information prescribed by applicable policies of the TSXV related to the Transaction.