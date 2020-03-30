All assets and trading operations of Rosneft in Venezuela and/or connected with Venezuela will be disposed of

Rosneft Headquarters, Sofiyskaya Embankment, Moscow. (Credit: Wikipedia/NVO)

Rosneft announces the termination of its operations in Venezuela and the disposal of its assets, related to operating in Venezuela.

Today Rosneft concluded an agreement with the company 100% owned by the Government of Russian Federation, to sell all of its interest and cease participation in its Venezuelan businesses, including joint ventures of Petromonagas, Petroperija, Boqueron, Petromiranda and Petrovictoria, as well as oil-field services companies, commercial and trading operations.

As a result of the concluded agreement all assets and trading operations of Rosneft in Venezuela and/or connected with Venezuela will be disposed of, terminated or liquidated.

The concluded transaction and the sale of assets will result in Rosneft receiving as a settlement payment a 9.6% share of Rosneft’s equity capital that will be held by a 100% subsidiary of Rosneft and accounted for as treasury stock.

Source: Company Press Release