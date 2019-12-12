During the hot run the specialists will check the compliance of the main equipment

Image: Rosatom has started hot testing at unit 1 of Belarus NPP. Photo: courtesy of Ralf Vetterle from Pixabay.

Power Unit No.1 of Belarus NPP (the General Designer and the General Contractor – Rosatom State Corporation Engineering Division) have proceeded to the reactor plant hot run – the most large-scale stage of the commissioning works before physical start-up.

According to Mr. Vitaliy Polyanin, Vice-President and Director of Belarus NPP Construction Project of ASE EC JSC, systems, equipment, facilities, personnel, documentation of all the departments of the Customer, as well as the specialists of the organization “Atomtechenergo” and the General contractor are fully ready for the start of the hot run in accordance with the requirements of the Technical regulations of the safe operation of the Power Unit No.1 of Belarus NPP and the Program of commissioning works before the start-up. The works are approved by Gosatomnadzor of the Republic of Belarus.

During the hot run the specialists will check the compliance of the main equipment with the project documentation, including operation and safety requirements.

“We have entered the finish line of the preparation for the power unit physical start-up, – mentioned Mr. Vitaliy Polyanin. – In accordance with the plan of the power unit preparation for the physical start-up, next stage upon completion of the hot run is the inspection of the main and auxiliary equipment of the first and secondary circuits of the power unit”.

