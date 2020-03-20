Rolls-Royce has signed the memorandum of understanding as a member of a consortium that will design the SMRs

Illustration of the compact nuclear power station. (Credit: Rolls-Royce plc)

UK-based Rolls-Royce has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Turkey’s EUAS International ICC to undertake the study of compact nuclear power stations.

The study aims to assess both the technical, economical and legal applicability as well as the possibility of joint production of compact nuclear power stations, also known as small nuclear reactors (SMRs), to support clean economic growth.

Rolls-Royce has signed the MoU as a member of a consortium that will design the SMRs, which are claimed to be a low-cost alternative to meet global power needs.

The consortium comprises Assystem, Atkins, BAM Nuttall, Laing O’Rourke, National Nuclear Laboratory, Jacobs, The Welding Institute and Nuclear AMRC.

As part of the consortium, Rolls-Royce will study the technical, licensing, commercial and investment cases for the deployment of the consortium’s power station.

Rolls-Royce consortium director David Orr said: “Addressing climate change is not only our planet’s most pressing long term challenge but also can be a crucial economic opportunity.

“Our power station is affordable, fast to deploy and is an attractive investment that will stimulate tens of thousands of jobs regionally and embed prosperity and quality of life for decades to come.

“Turkey’s domestic and regional nuclear power opportunities are incredibly exciting, and we look forward to exploring how our consortium’s power station will support its energy, economic and industrial ambitions.”

The study focuses on power station’s market potential in Turkey and globally

The study will also focus on the construction processes and the power station’s market potential in Turkey and globally.

EUAS International ICC CEO Yahya Yılmaz Bayraktarlı said: “Our vision is to diversify electricity resources with nuclear power. We aim to develop a sustainable nuclear industry, which contributes to economic growth and social wealth of the country.

“Turkey already develops nuclear power plants of larger scale with its international partners. Competitiveness in price is an important indicator for us. The feasibility of small modular reactors is a research and development issue we continuously monitor.”

The new agreement will see phased collaboration over the next two years.

Recently, Rolls-Royce has acquired 73.1% stake in Berlin-based electricity storage firm Qinous.