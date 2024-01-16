H&P will support Rex with strategic corporate finance advice in relation to capital fundraising, corporate and asset transactions for its recent PSC, and potentially in other strategic growth initiatives for Rex’s oil & gas business

REX engages exclusive corporate finance advisor for recently awarded production sharing contract in Benin. (Credit: 466654 from Pixabay)

Rex International Holding Limited (“Rex International Holding”,“Rex” or the “Company”, and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) wishes to announce that it has engaged London-based independent investment bank, Hannam & Partners (“H&P”), as its exclusive corporate finance advisor with respect to the recently awarded production sharing contract (“PSC”) of Block 1, Sèmè Field in Benin.

H&P will support Rex with strategic corporate finance advice in relation to capital fundraising, corporate and asset transactions for its recent PSC, and potentially in other strategic growth initiatives for Rex’s oil & gas business.

The Company is constantly looking to acquire new assets to build up its reserves and production portfolio. In December 2023, the Group announced that it had been awarded a PSC for operatorship and a 76 per cent working interest in Block 1, Sèmè Field in Benin, West Africa.

Mr John d’Abo, Rex’s Executive Vice Chairman, said, “Following the award of Block 1, Sèmè Field in Benin, we are actively evaluating financing for organic growth and potential inorganic growth opportunities. We look forward to leveraging on H&P’s expertise and will update the market in due course.”

