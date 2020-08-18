Aria would operate the project, processing and purifying biogas from the landfill into RNG, while bp will transport the RNG

Republic Services, Aria Energy and bp collaborate on South Shelby RNG project. (Credit: Gerald Krieseler/Pixabay)

Solid waste recycler Republic Services, along with partners Aria Energy, and bp, has started up a new landfill-gas-to-renewable-natural-gas (RNG) project at South Shelby Landfill in the US.

Under the partnership, Aria would operate the project, processing and purifying biogas from the landfill into RNG, while bp will transport the RNG into the interstate natural gas pipeline grid and market it to renewable energy customers.

Aria Energy president and chief executive officer Richard DiGia said: “The South Shelby RNG project upholds our ongoing commitment to converting low carbon fuel sources like landfill gas into clean, useful renewable energy for vehicles, homes and businesses.”

Republic Services recycling and sustainability vice president Pete Keller said: “Renewable energy is a key element of Republic Services’ long-term sustainability platform. We are committed to sending 50 percent more biogas to beneficial reuse in the next 10 years, and projects like South Shelby Landfill will help us meet that goal.”

The RNG fuel project would support the federal Renewable Fuel Standards (RFS)

Landfill gas, or biogas, is produced naturally through the decomposing of wastes. The use of low-carbon fuel is said to reduce around 50% of greenhouse gas emissions caompared to gasoline or diesel fueled vehicles.

South Shelby Landfill is among the 189 active, modern-day landfills managed by Republic Services, and the project is expected to support the company’s goal of recycling 50% more landfill gas by 2030.

The South Shelby RNG project processes the landfill gas into low-carbon RNG, which is an upgraded, methane-rich product that can be used to fuel natural gas vehicle fleets, including Republic’s collection trucks.

The RNG facility has 4,000MMBtu per day production capacity, and is capable of producing around 33,250 gallons of gasoline per day. The project and purchase of the RNG fuel support federal Renewable Fuel Standards (RFS), said the company.

bp low carbon trading senior vice president Sean Reavis said: “Expanding our renewable natural gas portfolio supports bp’s ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner since it further reduces the carbon intensity of our products and can help local governments and cities lower their carbon footprint.”