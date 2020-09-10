The event will run from Wednesday 3 March to Friday 5 March 2021 at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition centre

Reed Exhibitions Japan will present World Smart Energy Week, an event taking place at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition centre in Japan from Wednesday 3 March to Friday 5 March 2021.

The event will bring together industry leadership from sectors including hydrogen and fuel cells, solar cells and modules, photovoltaic (PV) systems, rechargeable batteries, smart grids, wind energy, biomass and thermal power, as well as energy management and self-consumption.

It will be divided into eight specialised shows, with active business meetings to be conducted among exhibitors and visitors from around the world.

For more information:

Email: wsew@reedexpo.co.jp

Website: https://www.wsew.jp/en-gb.html

Exhibiting Info Request: https://www.wsew.jp/ex_en/

Visitor Ticket Request (FREE): https://www.wsew.jp/inv_en/

Dates: March 3 (Wed) – 5 (Fri), 2021

Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, Japan

Organiser: Reed Exhibitions Japan Ltd.

