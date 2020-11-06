Red Lake Gold received court approval by way of a final order granted by the Supreme Court of British Columbia to proceed with the completion of its spin-out of Alma Gold

Red Lake Gold is pleased to announce that it has received court approval by way of a final order granted by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on October 29th, 2020 enabling Red Lake Gold to proceed with the completion of its spin-out of Alma Gold Inc. to shareholders.

The Corporation advises that the distribution of common shares of Alma Gold Inc. to shareholders is expected to occur on or about November 6, 2020 (the “Effective Date”), and applies to shareholders as at the record date as further set forth in regulatory filings pertaining to the Alma Gold Inc. spin-out matter.

