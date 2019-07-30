RainWise has developed the PVMet 500 technology featuring advanced weather measurement options to specifically for photovoltaic (PV) efficiency

Image: RainWise unveils new compact weather station. Photo: Courtesy of Pexels/Pixabay

RainWise a manufacturer of professional grade meteorological equipment, has unveiled the world’s first compact and modular professional grade Modbus RTU weather station. The technology is specifically designed for PV efficiency monitoring, putting the PVMet 500 in its own class with RainWise’s advanced weather measurement options, giving users a versatile and reliable weather sensor tool unlike any other.

“This level of precision, and versatility especially around irradiance sensors options was previously unheard of in the PV monitoring market,” said Carsten Steenberg, CEO of Rainwise, Inc. “The PVMet 500 is true to its name in that it was specifically designed for commercial and utility grade PV efficiency monitoring. Having reliable PV data available in an instant with a weather station that has a fast and easy installation is an incredible step forward in weather technology.”

The PVMet 500 has base model sensors that can measure basic weather data, ambient temperature, relative humidity and barometric pressure. Users can opt for additional sensors to measure windspeed, wind direction, and rainfall. The PVMet 500 also supports up to three irradiance sensors in any combination of thermopile (all standards and classes) and silicon diode technologies, configured to monitor global, plane of array albedo (bifacial PV) and diffused solar parameters. In addition, it can monitor the PV panel temperature via three individual sensors in thermal blocks.

“The increasing demand for accurate monitoring in the growing utility and commercial grade PV projects makes the PVMet 500 a valuable choice for both segments,” said Steenberg. “We are able to keep up with these demands because RainWise is committed to high accuracy technology and the data being collected. Even with the increasing demand we are seeing from EPC’ and Commercial Solar Financing companies, this technology is giving access to better data and the opportunity for more precise monitoring information than ever before.”

The PVMet 500 promises accurate monitoring, and easy setup with all mounting hardware included. Its design also accounts for the possibility of excessively high winds, allowing the tracking mechanism to move to avoid damage to the device.

The PVMet 500 will be on display with RainWise at the end of August in Sao Paulo, Brazil at Intersolar South America, the world’s leading exhibition for the solar industry.

Source: Company Press Release