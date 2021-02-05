RES partnered with Boralex in 2016 to develop the wind project

Apuait Wind Project courtesy of RES. (Credit: Renewable Energy Systems Limited.)

Hydro-Quebec has signed a 30-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Parc éolien Apuiat, a partnership between Innu communities and Boralex, for the 200MW Apuiat wind project.

Concurrently, the partnership is buying the wind project from RES, to be located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec, Canada.

RES has commenced the development at the site in 2012, and partnered with Boralex in 2016, to develop the Apuiat project.

RES development senior VP Peter Clibbon said: “As a company which is committed to decarbonizing all electricity generation, RES is proud to have initiated the Apuiat project and helped the Government of Quebec’s commitment to clean power.

“Our partnership with Boralex allowed us to advance a high-quality project which both aligns with community interests and values, as well as contributing to reducing the effects of climate change.”

RES and Boralex worked have previously together on the permitting and design of the project, with RES leveraging 39 years of experience in developing renewable energy projects in Québec and around the globe.

The Apuiat project is expected to create around 300 jobs during construction, with around 10 permanent jobs in the region for the maintenance operations over 30 years.

The project is expected to contribute the government’s vision for Québec’s economic recovery.

In November last year, Boralex has agreed to acquire a 49% stake in three wind farms in Quebec from Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ).

The acquisition included stake in the 136MW Des Moulins I wind farm, the 21MW Des Moulins II wind farm and the 139MW Le Plateau I wind farm.

The cash consideration agreed to be paid for the acquisition was $121.5m.