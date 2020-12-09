The Cham Longe Repowering and Extension Seuil de Bapaume wind farms with a total capacity of 53.4MW are located in the departments of Ardèche and Somme, respectively

Canada-based Boralex has announced the commercial commissioning of Cham Longe Repowering and Extension Seuil de Bapaume wind farms in France.

Cham Longe Repowering and Extension Seuil de Bapaume wind farms together have a production capacity of 53.4MW, and are located in the departments of Ardèche and Somme, respectively.

These two farms take the total installed capacity of the company in France to 1,037.7MW and its worldwide capacity to 2,246MW.

Boralex president and CEO Patrick Decostre said: “Our teams and suppliers stayed the course during the pandemic and completed these two major projects. This underscores both their commitment and adaptability. With these commissionings, Boralex is adding to its capacity and getting one step closer to its strategic goal of 2,800MW by 2023.”

The Seuil de Bapaume Wind Farm was commissioned on 1 December this year and has a contract with EDF for 20 years.

It is located at Hauts-de-France in the department of Somme and Pas-de-Calais and features five 3.45MW Vestas V117 range wind turbines.

With a total power output of 17.4MW, the wind farm can supply power enough to cater to 8,700 households.

The site of the Seuil de Bapaume Wind Farm is subject to be preserved as there are several bat species affected by wind farm operations. These measures form part of an agreement between Boralex and Picardie Nature.

The Cham Longe Wind Farm was also commissioned on 1 December and has a contract with EDF for 20 years.

It is located at Auvergne Rhône-Alpes in the department of Ardèche.

The wind farm features 12 3MW Enercon E82 turbines.

Its total output before repowering was 22.6MW, and after repowering, the farm’s output has increased to 39.95MW.

After repowering, the power generated is enough to supply to 19,975 households.

Boralex claimed that the Cham Longe wind farm is its first wind farm repowering project and the biggest of its kind in France so far.

Out of the 14 wind turbines, 12 have been replaced with machines equipped with more powerful technology.