The ten start-up companies have been selected from hundreds of applicants across 42 countries. Through an intensive 13-week programme they will seek to accelerate their solution by tapping into a global network of experts from Equinor and Techstars as well as the partnering companies KONGSBERG and Capgemini.

“The energy industry is changing fast, and these companies are at the forefront of that change. Following the success of our first accelerator programme last year, we are excited to have a new class of innovative startups working with us for the next three months. I look forward to supporting the teams – and also learning from them,” says Al Cook, Equinor’s executive vice president for Global Strategy and Business Development.

The accelerator is hosted at Equinor’s Oslo offices. The ten startup companies will arrive 9 September.

“Norway has a world-class energy-technology industry and is recognized as a true global energy hub. It is the ideal place to engage with subject matter experts if you are working on disruptive solutions within energy,” says Audun Abelsnes, managing director Techstars Energy.

The selected companies represent solutions within oil and gas, renewables, new business models and digitalisation. At the end of the programme in December, they will present their solutions to Equinor, the partners and other potential investors at a Demo Day.

“Kongsberg Digital wants to help the world’s industries with their digitalization journey, and we believe continuous innovation, knowledge sharing, and partnerships are key components for success. We look forward to working with the top ten companies and seeing what mutual benefits we can spin out of the Techstars Energy Accelerator 2019,” says Hege Skryseth, executive vice president in KONGSBERG and president of Kongsberg Digital.

“Techstars Energy represents an opportunity to explore innovative ideas that can reshape our industry. We are very excited to be working with this year’s group of startups in the accelerator programme and to learn from them,” says Gunnar Deinboll, executive vice president, Capgemini Invent.