QatarEnergy holds interests in 3 Exploration Licenses offshore Namibia, PEL-39 (45%), PEL-56 (30%) and PEL-91 (28.33%), covering a total area of over 28,000 km²

QatarEnergy signs MoU with Namibia to enhance energy cooperation. (Credit: QatarEnergy)

QatarEnergy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Mines and Energy of the Republic of Namibia to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, and His Excellency Mr. Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines & Energy of the Republic of Namibia in a special signing ceremony held at QatarEnergy’s headquarters in Doha.

The MoU paves the way for continued cooperation and covers key areas such as knowledge sharing, workforce development and exploring further investment opportunities in Namibia.

In his remarks at the signing ceremony, His Excellency Minister Al-Kaabi said: “We are pleased to further enhance our cooperation with the Government of Namibia and build on our recent successes. This agreement further strengthens our relationship as we work jointly towards a prosperous future.”

QatarEnergy recently announced a light oil discovery in the Jonker-1X well in the Orange Basin, offshore southern Namibia, adding to the previous two separate oil and associated gas discoveries in the same basin in 2022.

QatarEnergy holds interests in 3 Exploration Licenses offshore Namibia, PEL-39 (45%), PEL-56 (30%) and PEL-91 (28.33%), covering a total area of over 28,000 km².

Source: Company Press Release