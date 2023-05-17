The EPC contract is for the onshore facilities of the 16 million tons per annum liquefied natural gas project, which includes delivery of two mega trains, a CO2 carbon capture and sequestration facility, and associated facilities within Ras Laffan Industrial City

Signing of the EPC contract for the North Field South project. (Credit: QatarEnergy)

QatarEnergy has awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract worth around $10bn for the North Field South (NFS) project in Qatar to a joint venture (JV) of Technip Energies and Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC).

The EPC contract is for the onshore facilities of the 16 million tons per annum (Mtpa) liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

Under the contract, Technip Energies and Consolidated Contractors will be responsible for delivering two mega trains. Each of the trains will have a capacity of eight million tons per annum (Mtpa) of LNG.

The joint venture will also provide a CO2 carbon capture and sequestration facility of 1.5Mtpa. When compared to similar LNG projects, this is expected to result in more than 25% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Besides, the project will have associated facilities for the treatment of gas, recovery of natural gas liquids, and helium extraction and refining within Ras Laffan Industrial City.

Technip Energies CEO Arnaud Pieton said: “We are extremely honoured to have been awarded by QatarEnergy this mega LNG project, along with our long-standing partner CCC, a leading construction company for LNG trains.

“This award is a testament to the trust, extent, and strength of our relationship with QatarEnergy. This new project also reflects our leadership in the LNG market as well as our proven ability to integrate technologies towards low carbon LNG, critical in solving the trilemma for affordable, available and sustainable energy.”

QatarEnergy owns a 75% stake in the North Field South project. The Qatari state-owned company has partnership agreements in place for the LNG project with TotalEnergies, Shell, and ConocoPhillips for the remaining ownership of 25%.

Along with the North Field East (NFE) project, North Field South will boost the current LNG production capacity of Qatar from 77Mtpa to 126Mtpa.

Qatar Minister of State for Energy Affairs and QatarEnergy president and CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said: “QatarEnergy is proud to announce yet another significant milestone in the world’s largest LNG project, reinforcing our commitment to meeting the global demand for Natural Gas.

“The NFS project is a unique development that minimises its environmental footprint by design. It includes one of the largest CO2 capture and sequestration facilities and constitutes an important step towards achieving QatarEnergy’s target of more than 11 MTPA of CO2 capture and sequestration by 2035.”