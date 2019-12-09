Mobile power generation assets will also secure the electric grid and complement renewables

Image: PW Power Systems has three PWPS FT8 MOBILEPAC gas turbines ready for operation. Photo: courtesy of Pexels from Pixabay.

PW Power Systems (PWPS), the leading provider of aero-derivative power generation energy solutions, announces that PREPA (Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority) has three, PWPS FT8 MOBILEPAC gas turbines ready for operation. The 30-megawatt mobile gas turbine units are now available for emergency power, as well as for grid security in support of Puerto Rico’s environmental sustainability plan. PWPS supported ARG Precision Corporation, which completed the turnkey installation of the FT8 MOBILEPAC dual-fuel capacity gas turbines at the Palo Seco Power Plant in Toa Baja.

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez said, “The three generators provide the opportunity for fast response in the event of an emergency or situation where we lose energy in the metropolitan area. In eight to ten minutes we can energize the system and provide electricity to about 40,000 customers. Critical services such as hospitals in the metropolitan area will also have that security.”

“The three mega-generators can meet the demand for facilities such as the Bayamón Regional Hospital, the Río Piedras Medical Center, and the Golden Mile in Hato Rey, as well as safeguard the daily operations of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Isla Verde,” confirmed Jose Ortiz, Executive Director of PREPA. “Although they are physically located at the Palo Seco plant, the equipment is portable, so they can be moved to isolated areas that, during emergencies, do not have transmission capacity,” continued Ortiz.

“As Puerto Rico transforms its grid architecture, the availability of the FT8 MOBILEPAC brings instant peace of mind to PREPA and its customers,” noted PWPS President and CEO Raul Pereda. “For the long term, this technology is a multi-faceted solution that helps to achieve resilience when extreme weather hits and allows PREPA to move toward integration with the new renewable portfolio standard. Its energy efficiency and fast-start demand response provide significant flexibility when dealing with the challenge of uncertain load forecasts and supplies reliable power when Puerto Rico needs it most.”

Source: Company Press Release