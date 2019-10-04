Digital Well Program, an application within DecisionSpace 365, transforms how wells are constructed and delivered by combining a digitalized planning and design process with engineering models on a single and open platform

Image: PTTEP selects Halliburton for digital transformation contract. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced PTTEP, a national petroleum exploration and production company in Thailand, selected Halliburton Landmark’s Digital Well Program application to automate drilling, completions and engineering processes across the well lifecycle.

Digital Well Program, an application within DecisionSpace 365, transforms how wells are constructed and delivered by combining a digitalized planning and design process with engineering models on a single and open platform. The product, running on a public cloud platform, will support all new wells drilled and leverage data from over 1,500 existing wells to reduce planning cycle times, enable automation, advanced analytics and optimize well design using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

“We are excited to collaborate with PTTEP to improve drilling performance. Digital Well Program, as an out of the box product with best in class workflows, will allow PTTEP to extend their existing drilling and completions practices for faster and more accurate well delivery,” said Sid Whyte, senior vice president of Halliburton Asia Pacific. “This contract demonstrates Halliburton’s commitment to understanding customer challenges and applying the right technology that maximizes their asset value.”

Source: Company Press Release