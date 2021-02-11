The drilling result registers a new record for PTTEP’s largest gas discovery

PTTEP confirms its largest-ever gas discovery with Lang Lebah-2 appraisal well offshore Malaysia. (Credit: PTT Exploration and Production Plc.)

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), through a wholly-owned subsidiary PTTEP HK Offshore Limited (Malaysia Branch) or PTTEP HKO, successfully completed the Lang Lebah-2 appraisal well in the Sarawak SK 410B Project. The drilling result registers a new record for PTTEP’s largest gas discovery.

Mr. Phongsthorn Thavisin, PTTEP Chief Executive Officer, disclosed that the appraisal drilling at Lang Lebah structure followed the gas discovery of its first exploration well, Lang Lebah-1RDR2, in 2019. The appraisal well Lang Lebah-2 was completed in mid-January 2021. It was drilled to a total depth of 4,320 meters with proven over 600 meters of net gas pay, indicating a larger reservoir than the initial estimate. The well test shows a flow rate of 50 million cubic feet of gas per day (MMSCFD). The result will accelerate the development plan for the project.

“We are delighted to confirm the largest-ever gas discovery by PTTEP. The experience and expertise from our operations in the Gulf of Thailand and overseas have contributed to this achievement. The Lang Lebah gas discovery strengthens PTTEP’s investment base in Malaysia and demonstrates that our ‘Execute strategy’ has translated into reserves increase for the company’s long-term growth,” said PTTEP CEO.

The Sarawak SK 410B Project is located approximately 90 kilometers offshore Sarawak, Malaysia. PTTEP HKO is the operator with 42.5 percent participating interest while KUFPEC Malaysia (SK-410B) Limited (KUFPEC) and PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd. (PCSB) hold 42.5 percent and 15 percent participating interests respectively.

Apart from the Sarawak SK 410B, PTTEP’s portfolio in Malaysia comprises Block K, SK 309 and SK 311, and the Malaysia–Thailand Joint Development Area (MTJDA) which are producing projects; Block H which is a development project; and SK 417, SK 314A, SK 438, SK 405B, PM 407 and PM 415 which are exploration projects. PTTEP also jointly invests with PTT in the MLNG Train 9 Project, an LNG liquefaction plant, through PTT Global LNG Company.

Source: Company Press Release