The Italian electrical cable producer was awarded the cable supply contracts by Amprion Offshore

Prysmian to supply offshore wind farm grid connection cable systems for the DolWin4 and BorWin4 projects. (Credit: Prysmian Group)

Prysmian Group has secured two contracts worth over €800m to supply cable systems for the grid connection of the DolWin4 and BorWin4 offshore wind farms in the German North Sea.

The contracts have been awarded by Amprion Offshore, which is a subsidiary of German transmission system operator Amprion.

Under the contracts, Prysmian will be responsible for the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of land and submarine cables for the two projects, which will have a combined capacity of 1.8GW.

The Italian electrical cable producer expects to deliver nearly 1,000km of high voltage direct current (HVDC) ±320 kV single core copper cables that will come with XLPE insulation.

The subsea cables will be installed by the company using a variety of vessels to ensure the least possible environmental impact.

Both the cable systems will have a transmission capacity of 900MW each and will each comprise two HVDC cables.

On the land side, the two cable systems will be laid in parallel trenches on the main part of the route of the 300km A-Nord underground cable corridor. Prysmian won the contract for the cable corridor project from Amprion in 2020 and is currently executing it.

Before being connected to the onshore cables near Hilgenriedersiel, the subsea cables will run from the offshore platforms through the Niedersächsisches Wattenmeer national park by crossing the Norderney island.

Prysmian projects BU EVP Hakan Ozmen said: “This is Prysmian’s first 320kV HVDC submarine project with Amprion Offshore GmbH, and remarks how Prysmian is consolidating its prominent role as a reliable partner in supporting Germany’s energy transition, being involved in major infrastructure projects supporting growth of green energy usage.”

The land cables will be manufactured in Gron, France, and Abbeville in the US, while the submarine cables will be produced in Pikkala, Finland, and Arco Felice in Italy, stated the company.

The delivery and commissioning for both cable systems are expected to be completed in 2028.