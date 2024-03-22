SDCP, the second largest Community Choice Aggregator (CCA) in California, will receive green energy and attributes when the 400MW/1.6GWh battery energy storage project in Nevada is anticipated to come online in 2027

Purple Sage is a 400MW/1.6GWh solar plus battery energy storage project. (Credit: Sungrow EMEA on Unsplash)

US-based renewables developer Primergy Solar has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with San Diego Community Power (SDCP), for its Purple Sage Energy Centre.

Purple Sage is a 400MW/1.6GWh battery energy storage project in Nevada, between Las Vegas and the California border.

SDCP is the second largest Community Choice Aggregator (CCA) in California, serving nearly one million customers.

Under the long-term power offtake agreement, SDCP will receive green energy and attributes when the project is expected to become operational in 2027.

SDCP CEO Karin Burns said: “The Purple Sage Energy Center directly supports San Diego Community Power’s mission to provide clean, reliable and affordable energy to our customers.

“This agreement with Primergy reinforces our commitments to meet our ambitious renewable goals while investing in a project that balances environmental and community benefits in support of the clean energy transition.”

According to Primergy, Purple Sage Energy Centre is located in one of the country’s most optimal solar power locations based on its proximity to grid demand and abundant sunlight.

Once completed, the project is expected to generate more than 1.2 million MWh of carbon-free solar energy each year, adequate to power more than 100,000 homes.

The facility is expected to create around $90m in additional local tax payments during its lifetime, which will directly benefit local schools and provide Clark County.

Primergy said that it is working closely with the Bureau of Land Management to improve the siting, design, and construction of renewable energy operations.

Primergy Solar CEO Ty Daul said: “Signing a PPA with SDCP marks a significant milestone in the development of Purple Sage Energy Center.

“Pairing solar with sizable battery energy storage systems is vital for grid stability and creating a reliable, dispatchable energy resource.

“We are proud of the lasting partnerships we have made through this project and look forward to delivering carbon-free energy to the power grid.”