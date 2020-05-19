Primergy will manage the development of 690MW Gemini solar and battery storage project in Clark County, Nevada.

Primergy Solar will develop 690MW Gemini solar and battery storage project. (Credit: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures)

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has launched Primergy Solar, a new portfolio company to acquire, develop and operate both distributed and utility scale solar and battery storage projects in North America.

Primergy is claimed to be the primary investment platform for Quinbrook’s activities in the North America solar and storage market.

The new company will make direct investments from early stage development through acquisitions of operational assets as both primary sponsor and in joint venture with project development partners.

Primergy to manage 690MW Gemini solar and battery storage project

Quinbrook co-founder and managing partner and Primergy chairman David Scaysbrook said: “The industry is recognizing the increasingly important role that solar-plus-battery storage solutions will play in accelerating the energy transition.

“Moreover, there is a growing realization that investing in the building of new renewable energy infrastructure will be crucial to driving sustainable economic recovery and job creation across America.

“Through our investment in the formation of a ‘best in class’ team at Primergy, Quinbrook intends to remain a leader in solar and battery storage for decades to come.

“We believe that solar plus battery storage will dominate new energy infrastructure investment in the years ahead.”

Now, Primergy will manage the development of 690MW Gemini solar and battery storage project in Clark County, Nevada.

The solar and battery storage project, which is claimed to be the world’s largest project of its kind, will have capacity to store over 1,400MWh of solar power once constructed.

Quinbrook said that the project is expected to feature more than 2.5 million solar modules on 7,100 acres of land which is dedicated to solar power and advanced battery storage.

Recently, the project has secured final Record of Decision from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the US Department of the Interior (DOI).

Under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA), all the power generated by the project will be acquired by the local utility company, NV Energy.