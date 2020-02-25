The projects are part of Pivot Power’s programme to develop, own and operate up to 2GW of grid-scale energy storage

Grid-scale batteries will provide balancing services for world's largest transmission-connected battery storage network. (Credit: Wärtsilä Corporation)

UK-based EDF renewables company Pivot Power has contracted Finland-based Wärtsilä technology group to deliver 100MW of energy storage in the UK.

Specialised in battery storage and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, Pivot Power is developing a national network of grid-scale batteries and high-volume power connections to provide essential capacity for rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging.

Pivot Power Engineering Director Adrien Lebrun said: “At Pivot Power we are committed to enabling a clean electric future and accelerating the expansion of electric vehicles across the UK, and as part of EDF Renewables we are making this vision a reality.

“These Wärtsilä energy storage systems allow us to harness cutting-edge technology to future-proof our investments in a changing energy market, supporting our long-term goal to reduce the UK’s carbon footprint and bring us closer to net zero.”

The two storage projects, at Cowley in Oxford and Kemsley in Kent, are planned to be operational before the end of 2020. Wärtsilä will support the projects with a 10-year service agreement in place.

The energy storage projects of Pivot Power will offer flexible capacity and reliability

The two 50MW lithium-ion batteries are planned to be completed as first projects, under Pivot Power’s programme to develop, own and operate up to 2GW of grid-scale energy storage and high volume power connections.

The projects are expected to offer flexible capacity and reliability to support the increased renewable energy generation and EV charging infrastructure.

The systems are designed based on Wärtsilä’s advanced energy management software platform GEMS, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning.

In addition, the technology enables effective management of large-scale energy storage systems, and modernise GridSolv modular storage solution.

Wärtsilä Energy Business energy storage and optimisation vice president Andrew Tang said: “We believe that a clean energy future for the UK is not just possible, it is deliverable.

“These exciting projects will support a cost-effective, reliable and low-carbon energy system and promote the rapid adoption of clean transport in the UK. These pioneering energy storage projects highlight the capabilities of GridSolv and GEMS to provide flexible energy services in the energy market.”