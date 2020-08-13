The 101MW Bowman Solar Project is Pine Gate’s 17th project in the state, and one of the largest solar energy developments statewide

Pine Gate's 101MW Bowman Solar Project. (Credit: Pine Gate Renewables, LLC)

Pine Gate Renewables announced today that its solar farm in Orangeburg County, South Carolina, is live and online. The 101MW Bowman Solar Project is Pine Gate’s 17th project in the state, and one of the largest solar energy developments statewide.

Construction on the 849,840-panel project began in the second quarter of 2019. It will generate enough energy to power approximately 14,413 homes.

“I’m so proud of our team for their dedication to this project, and for all the hard work behind creating a solar farm of this size and scope,“ said Chris Dunbar, Pine Gate Renewables’ Chief Construction Officer. “Like all our projects, the Bowman solar farm brings jobs, tax revenue and green energy to the local community, and vastly expands Pine Gate’s ever-growing renewable footprint in the Carolinas.”

The Bowman project also features one of Pine Gate’s distinctive hallmarks: it incorporates wildlife-friendly animal permeable fencing at the site.

Statewide, Pine Gate Renewables’ 17 operating projects in South Carolina have raised more than $539 million in capital and generated nearly $1 million in personal property taxes for the local communities. Dozens more are currently in development.

Financing for the Bowman Solar project was provided by John Hancock, CIT and U.S. Bank. Carbon Solutions Group is purchasing the Renewable Energy Certificates generated by the Bowman project through 2029.

