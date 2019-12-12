Maersk Drilling is responsible for providing fully integrated drilling services, including provision of drilling rigs and all related services

Photo: Petrofac has signed a well management contract under Maersk Drilling’s master alliance agreement with Seapulse. Photo: courtesy of Petrofac Limited.

Petrofac’s Engineering and Production Services division (“EPS”) has signed a well management contract under Maersk Drilling’s master alliance agreement with Seapulse Ltd, a global exploration company.

Under its alliance with Seapulse, Maersk Drilling is responsible for providing fully integrated drilling services, including provision of drilling rigs and all related services for a global offshore oil and gas exploration programme. Petrofac has been appointed by Maersk to deliver well management services, including project and supply chain management support for shallow water and deepwater wells throughout the duration of the programme. Maersk has also appointed Halliburton to deliver integrated well services.

Two wells in the UK North Sea have previously been announced as part of the work scope which is expected to start drilling in the second half of 2020. A tailor-made process covering all phases in the end-to-end delivery of a well has been developed with the aim to maximise efficiency and remove waste through a novel approach to collaboration in the industry.

Nick Shorten, Managing Director for Petrofac Engineering and Production Services, Western Hemisphere, commented: “Building our well engineering business is a key element of our stated strategy to position EPS for growth in new markets. The aims of the Maersk Drilling and Seapulse alliance closely align with our own operating principles and we are delighted to be part of this exciting global supply chain collaboration. We very much look forward to working with all parties to deliver effective and technically robust campaigns.”

Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling, said: “We’re thrilled to join forces with Petrofac and Halliburton for this programme which breaks new ground in the industry by using a fully integrated service delivery model aimed at eliminating inefficiencies by aligning incentives and removing complexity across the entire value chain. Petrofac and Halliburton bring strong operational expertise and decades of experience in delivering and integrating oilfield services, which will further contribute to the ability to mitigate the operator cost risk associated with exploration drilling whilst we foster new ways of collaborating across the supply chain.”

Scott Aitken, CEO and co-founder of Seapulse, added: “We are very pleased to see the well delivery model that we have entered into with Maersk Drilling continue to mature with world-class partners. The Seapulse business model leverages Maersk Drilling’s partnerships’ technological and operational expertise to drill and test a statistically relevant exploration portfolio of a scale normally only associated with major oil companies.”

Source: Company Press Release