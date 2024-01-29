The well is part of the BMPOT-17 concession and is located in deep waters 52 km off the coast of Rio Grande do Norte

Petrobras completes first exploratory well in the Equatorial Margin. (Credit: Wonita or Troy Janzen from Pixabay)

Petrobras informs that it has completed drilling the Pitu Oeste exploratory well in the Potiguar Basin on the Equatorial Margin. The company has informed the ANP that it has identified the presence of hydrocarbons, but it is still inconclusive as to economic viability. The well is part of the BMPOT-17 concession and is located in deep waters 52 km off the coast of Rio Grande do Norte.

Petrobras will continue its exploratory research in the region and plans to drill a second well in the Potiguar Basin in February, at the Anhangá well, in the POT-M-762 concession, 79 km off the coast of the state of Rio Grande do Norte and close to the Pitu Oeste well.

Based on further studies, the company intends to obtain more geological information about the area in order to assess the potential of the reservoirs and direct the next exploratory activities in the area.

The drilling of the exploratory well in Pitu Oeste was completed in complete safety, in accordance with the strictest deep-water operating protocols, which reaffirms that Petrobras is prepared to carry out activities in the Equatorial Margin with complete responsibility.

The company reinforces its values of respect for life, people and the environment and will continue to carry out all operations in strict compliance with operational safety standards and good social relations practices, always seeking to commit itself to acting safely and with total respect and care for the environment and the region’s population.

Facts deemed relevant will be disclosed to the market in due time.

Source: Company Press Release