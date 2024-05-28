FID announced for the second development phases of the Atapu and Sépia offshore oil developments in Brazil. (Credit: Bernardo Ferrari on Unsplash)

Petrobras, along with its partners in the Atapu and Sépia consortiums, has reached the final investment decision (FID) for the second development phase of the Atapu and Sépia fields in Brazilian waters.

Located in the pre-salt Santos Basin, the Atapu and Sépia oil fields are operated by the state-owned Brazilian energy company with stakes of 65.7% and 55.3%, respectively.

In production since 2020 through the P-70 floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, the Atapu field has a production capacity of 150,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd).

Petrobras’ partners in the field are TotalEnergies (15%), Shell (16.7%), Petrogal (1.7%), and PPSA (0.9%).

Production at the Sépia offshore field started in 2021 through the Carioca FPSO unit. It has a production capacity of 180,000bopd.

Petrobras’ partners in the field include TotalEnergies (16.9%), Petronas (12.7%), QatarEnergy (12.7%), and Petrogal (2.4%).

The second development phases of both oil developments, dubbed Atapu-2 and Sépia-2, will involve the installation of two new-built FPSOs. Each of the vessels will have a crude oil production capacity of 225,000bopd and a gas processing capacity of 10 million cubic meters per day.

Both FPSOs are slated to begin production in 2029. Petrobras awarded contracts for the two FPSOs to Seatrium O&G Americas.

According to TotalEnergies, the FPSOs will minimise greenhouse gas emissions through an all-electric configuration and technologies like waste heat recovery, closed flare, cargo oil tank gas recovery and variable speed drive for compressors and pumps.

TotalEnergies exploration and production president Nicolas Terraz said: “The decision to launch Sépia-2 and Atapu-2 is a new milestone in our strong growth story in Brazil, a core area for the Company thanks to its world-class low-emission and low-cost oil resources.

“Following the startup of Mero-2 in late 2023 and the upcoming startups of Mero-3 in 2024 and Mero-4 in 2025, Brazil will soon account for more than 200,000boepd in equity production for the Company.

“At their plateau Sépia-2 and Atapu-2, the tenth and eleventh FPSO for TotalEnergies in Brazil, will contribute to maintain TotalEnergies production in this key country above 200,000boepd.”