The contract is the second that the company has awarded to Penspen this year

Penspen secures project with Target Engineering Construction Company. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

We have been awarded a detailed engineering contract for crude receiving facilities at Jebel Dhana from Target Engineering Construction Company, a leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The scope of work includes the development of facilities for unloading the Upper Zakhum (UZ) field and Non-System (NS) crudes at Jebel Dhana from tankers.

The work will be carried out using the existing single point mooring (SPM-2), subsea pipeline, onshore pipeline and gravity pipeline to the three large tanks already in place. Both UZ and NS crudes will be blended and the crude will be transferred to Ruwais Refinery West to feed the crude oil distillation unit (CDU) with 420,000 barrels per day.

Target Engineering Construction Company offers in-house services for major construction disciplines in onshore and offshore areas, with more than 40 years’ experience in the oil and gas sector. This contract is the second that the company has awarded to Penspen this year.

Neale Carter, Executive Vice President for the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific Regions, said: “Our Middle East and Africa team has a stellar reputation of delivering work to the highest standard, and we are pleased that Penspen has been chosen for this detailed engineering contract so that we can continue to build on this. We look forward to continuing to grow our working relationship with Target Engineering Construction Company in the region during this project.”

