Pennsylvania American Water has started construction to replace a section of water main, as well as utility-owned service lines and fire hydrants, in Derry Township to improve water service reliability and fire protection for area residents.

Image: Pennsylvania American Water plans $1.38 m water line upgrade. Photo: Courtesy of roegger/Pixabay.

The cost of the project is approximately $1,385,000and will upgrade aging pipe dating back to the 1980s.

Beginning the week of July 15, crews will begin to install nearly 6,500feetof new eight-inch ductile iron water mainon Peggy Dr. from Roslaire Dr. to Randall Rd.; Randall Rd. from Peggy Dr. to Waltonville Rd.; Waltonville Rd. from Randall Rd. to Bradley Ave; and Bradley Ave., Robert Rd., Jill Ct., and Prince Cir. Final paving restoration is scheduled to be completed by Fall 2019, weather permitting.

Crews will work weekdays between 7a.m. and 4p.m.Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction, and motorists are urged to give themselves extra time and exercise caution when traveling through the work zone. During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure.

Source: Company Press Release