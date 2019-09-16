The project will provide public water service and improved fire protection for more than 700 households

Image: Pennsylvania American Water has completed new £8.44m pipeline project in Lawrence County. Photo: courtesy of Paul Brennan from Pixabay.

Pennsylvania American Water has completed a new $10.5m (£8.44m) pipeline to extend service to Shenango Township residents in Lawrence County.

The recently completed 31km of water lines will supply public water service and better fire protection to over 700 homes.

Pennsylvania American Water vice president of operations Andrew Clarkson said: “This investment will provide these families with more reliable service, better water quality, and improved fire protection.

“Our partnership with the New Castle Sanitation Authority (NCSA), Shenango Township officials, and local property owners is a great example of how public-private partnerships can improve the quality of life for residents.”

The extended water lines were developed at the time of expanding sanitary sewer service by the NCSA.

The American utility company had also constructed a 300,000-gallon storage tank and placed a pressure-reducing station and over 100 fire hydrants.

Clarkson added, “The NCSA partnership made this project more affordable by spreading the restoration costs over both projects. We appreciate the determination of Shenango Township officials to make reliable, high-quality drinking water service a reality for the families of Castlewood.”

The construction of the pipeline began in August of 2017 and was completed this spring.

Other projects completed by Pennsylvania American Water

In August, Pennsylvania American Water began $1.1m (£0.88m) water line replacement project in Wilkes-Barre. The project is aimed to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions and increase water flows for firefighting.

Prior to that, the company had completed the $50m (£40.19m) Ellwood Water Treatment Plant located in New Beaver Borough. The facility serves approximately 18,000 customers in southern Lawrence and Butler Counties and north-eastern Beaver County.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water claims to provide water services to approximately 2.4 million people. The company employs over 7,100 professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 14 million people in 46 states.