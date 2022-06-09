The Kenosha OGDP, which encompasses 69 wells on three pads in rural Weld County, Colorado, marks an important next step as PDC further increases its permitted inventory by another rig year and solidifies drilling and completion activity well into 2024

PDC Energy announces approval of Kenosha oil and gas development plan. (Credit: John R Perry from Pixabay)

PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PDCE) announced today that the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (“COGCC”) approved the Company’s Kenosha Oil & Gas Development Plan (“OGDP”) permit application. The Kenosha OGDP, which encompasses 69 wells on three pads in rural Weld County, Colorado, marks an important next step as PDC further increases its permitted inventory by another rig year and solidifies drilling and completion activity well into 2024. The Company will soon have over 550 permits and drilled and uncompleted wells (“DUCs”).

David Lillo, Senior Vice President of Operations, commented, “PDC has demonstrated its leadership with our stakeholders in the community and regulatory agencies with the Kenosha OGDP approval. Our team has done a tremendous job working with COGCC leadership and staff and we appreciate the collaborative relationship we have with them as we permit under the new regulations. Kenosha is the second OGDP we have had approved and we look forward to further approvals with our Guanella Comprehensive Area Plan, Broe and other OGDPs.”

