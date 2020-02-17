Kellerstrass is a regional retail dealer and commercial fuel business with branches in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming

Parkland completes acquisition of Kellerstrass Oil. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Parkland Fuel has announced that through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiaries (collectively, “Parkland USA”), it has completed the previously announced acquisition of the entities and assets comprising Kellerstrass Oil Company.

Based in Salt Lake City, Kellerstrass is a regional retail dealer and commercial fuel business with branches in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming.

Source: Company Press Release