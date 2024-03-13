He also laid the foundation Stone of petrochemicals complex of petronet LNG at Dahej worth more than Rs 20,000 crores and said that it will help boost hydrogen production and demand for polypropylene in the country

Indian PM lays foundation stone of petrochemicals complex of Petronet LNG in Gujarat. (Credit: LEEROY Agency from Pixabay)

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of petrochemicals complex of petronet LNG at Dahej and dedicated to the nation 50 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras from Ahmedabad, Gujarat today.

Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister acknowledged the lakhs of people connected to the event from more than 200 different places and underlined that development works for the creation of Viksit Bharat are continuously expanding with the inauguration and laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects across the country.

He also laid the foundation Stone of petrochemicals complex of petronet LNG at Dahej worth more than Rs 20,000 crores and said that it will help boost hydrogen production and demand for polypropylene in the country. Reiterating the young demographics of India, the Prime Minister said that today’s inaugurations are for their present and today’s foundation stones guarantee their bright future.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Petrochemicals complex of Petronet LNG including Ethane and Propane handling facilities worth over Rs. 20,600 crores at Dahej, Gujarat. Setting up of the Petrochemicals complex in the proximity to the existing LNG regasification terminal would result in significant savings in the capex and the opex cost of the project.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi also inaugurated Jan Aushadhi Kendras at Railway Stations across different parts of the country and dedicated to the nation. These Jan Aushadi Kendras will offer affordable and quality generic medicines to the people. It aims to enhance the welfare of passengers and Jan Aushadhi Kendras outlets located in circulating areas or concourses will be benefitted both incoming and outgoing passengers & will generate employment opportunities. Jan Aushadi Kendras provide quality generic medicines available at affordable prices for all.

Source: Company Press Release