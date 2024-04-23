Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide technology licensing and proprietary engineering design for a 250 KTA phenol plant at SABIC's Fujian Petrochemical Complex

KBR's phenol technology selected by SABIC Fujian Petrochemicals. (Credit: LEEROY Agency from Pixabay)

KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced it has been awarded a contract by SABIC Fujian Petrochemicals to license KBR’s market-leading phenol technology in China.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide technology licensing and proprietary engineering design for a 250 KTA phenol plant at SABIC’s Fujian Petrochemical Complex. The final investment decision for this project was announced in January 2024 with expected completion in FY 2026. KBR’s phenol technology offers a sustainable and differentiated solution through reduced energy consumption and improved yields.

“We are excited to offer our industry leading phenol technology to SABIC Fujian for this ambitious project in China,” said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions. “KBR’s market-leading phenol technology increases our customers’ competitive advantage and advances their sustainability objectives through superior efficiency, reliability, wastewater recovery and performance.”

KBR is a global technology licensor and has offered its leading phenol technology for more than six decades, completing more than 50 phenol projects worldwide.

Source: Company Press Release