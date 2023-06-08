The commercial sustainability partnership aims to minimise carbon emissions associated with the manufacturing of materials and components used in wind farms in a bid to achieve net-zero emissions

Vestas will supply low-carbon steel wind turbine towers and blades made from recycled materials to Ørsted in all joint offshore wind projects. (Credit: Ørsted A/S)

Ørsted and Vestas, leading companies in the field of renewable energy, are announcing a commercial sustainability partnership. Ørsted will purchase wind turbine towers and blades made from recycled materials, which are produced by Vestas, in all joint offshore wind projects.

The implementation of offshore wind is vital for enhancing energy security, promoting affordable energy access for everyone, and, most importantly, addressing the climate crisis. Wind energy currently generates power with a carbon footprint that is 99% lower than that of coal. However, on the path towards achieving net-zero emissions, it is imperative to minimise the carbon emissions associated with the manufacturing of materials and components used in wind farms. This is also a growing requirement from consumers of renewable energy and policymakers.

Meeting this requirement necessitates cost-effective solutions to tackle the most crucial decarbonisation and circularity obstacles in the wind sector, specifically steel and blades. In order to confront these challenges, Ørsted and Vestas will incorporate low-carbon steel towers and, once they become commercially viable, blades crafted from recycled materials in all forthcoming collaborative offshore wind installations.

By committing to the integration of sustainable procurement not only as a singular event but as a consistent practice in all future offshore ventures between the two organisations, Ørsted is generating continuous demand for Vestas’ pioneering low-carbon and circular solutions.

Ørsted Group president and CEO Mads Nipper said: “There’s no playing defence when it comes to climate change. And no progress without partnerships. That’s why we at Ørsted are very proud to partner with Vestas to integrate and scale cutting-edge decarbonisation and circularity solutions to meet future customer demands for net-zero wind farms. Together with Vestas, we’re leading the industry towards net-zero, and I urge decision-makers across the globe to also take action and help drive demand for low-carbon and circular solutions within renewable energy.“

Vestas CEO Henrik Andersen said: “The energy transition requires unprecedented scale and pace, and we need strong partnerships between leading companies and industries to succeed. We are excited to partner with Ørsted to expedite the deployment of our cutting-edge circular blade recycling technology and foster the demand for low-carbon steel in the wind industry’s supply chain. This partnership is a leap forward for developing circular wind power projects and sends a powerful message that commercial agreements and collaboration are vital in our urgent fight against the climate crisis.”

Under the partnership, the two companies agreed to acquire and instal a minimum of 25% low-carbon steel towers in collaborative projects. Additionally, they agreed to scale circular blade recycling technology and procure blades made from recycled materials.

Ørsted and Vestas have emerged as frontrunners in the renewable energy sector, driving the sustainable expansion of wind power while simultaneously achieving economies of scale and cost reduction. Notably, Ørsted and Vestas hold the distinction of being the first renewable energy developer and manufacturer, respectively, to validate science-based targets aligned with a 1.5ºC trajectory for decarbonising the entire value chain. Moreover, both companies have implemented supplier decarbonisation and engagement programmes that set the industry standard.

Furthermore, Ørsted and Vestas share a deep commitment to addressing the wind industry’s most significant challenge in terms of circularity, which involves eliminating the disposal of blades in landfills. This common objective makes them natural partners to collaboratively progress towards the realisation of net-zero wind farms, leveraging their expertise and resources.

By combining their efforts, Ørsted and Vestas are actively shaping the future of the renewable energy landscape, driving sustainable practices, and fostering the transition towards a low-carbon economy.

In addition to their commitments to low-carbon steel towers and circular blade recycling, Ørsted and Vestas have made a pledge to explore other avenues of collaboration in the field of sustainability. This includes a focus on biodiversity to ensure that the expansion of renewable energy is in harmony with nature.