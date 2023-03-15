To be located in Western Cape and Eastern Cape, the Brandvalley, Rietkloof, and Wolf wind projects with capacities of 140MW, 140MW, and 84MW, respectively, are anticipated to produce nearly 1,500GWh of clean energy per year once fully operational

Vestas wins turbine supply order from Red Rocket for the Brandvalley, Rietkloof, and Wolf onshore wind projects. (Credit: Red Rocket (Pty) Ltd)

Vestas has secured a turbine supply order from independent power producer Red Rocket for its Brandvalley, Rietkloof, and Wolf onshore wind projects in South Africa, which will have a combined capacity of 373MW.

Under the terms of the contract, the Danish wind turbine manufacturer will deliver and install 64 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines.

The contract also covers the supply and installation of 12 V163-4.5 MW wind turbines and five V162-6.2 MW Enventus wind turbines.

In addition, the company has committed to a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) agreement to service the three onshore wind projects.

To be located in Western Cape and Eastern Cape, the Brandvalley, Rietkloof, and Wolf wind projects are anticipated to produce nearly 1,500GWh of clean energy per year once fully operational.

The Brandvalley and Rietkloof wind farms have a capacity of 140MW each while the Wolf project will have a capacity of 84MW.

Red Rocket CEO Matteo Brambilla said: “Red Rocket has been investing and supporting South Africa’s electricity crisis for more than a decade and with a portfolio of more than 1,000 MW of wind, hydro and solar projects under development, in construction or in operation in the country, we are delighted to continue making a significant contribution to South Africa and the rest of the continent.

“The projects will bring a 740-million-rand community investment over 20 years through local social projects.”

Vestas said that the turbine supply order marks the first global installation of its V163-4.5 MW wind turbine.

The V163-4.5 MW offers an 18% increase in swept area and a high rotor size to rating ratio, which results in a higher capacity factor and in enabling up to 10% more annual energy production, said the company.

Vestas is expected to deliver and commission the wind turbines by 2024.

Vestas sales and business development senior director Malte Meyer said: “With three different wind turbine variants across platforms this order showcases that we are able to enhance the customer business case through optimising the layout on each wind project site with Vestas’ flexible and diverse product portfolio.

“We firmly believe that our partnership can make a significant contribution to a more reliable, affordable and sustainable energy mix in South Africa.”

Earlier this month, Vestas was selected by Korea South-East Power (KOEN) to deliver turbines for the 600MW Wando Geumil offshore wind project in South Korea.