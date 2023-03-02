Under the terms of the agreement, the Danish wind turbine manufacturer will deliver and install 40 units of its V236-15.0 MW turbine at the South Korean offshore wind project and will also provide 20 years of operation and maintenance service for the facility

KOEN signs preferred supplier agreement with Vestas for the 600MW Wando Geumil offshore wind project. (Credit: Steve from Pixabay)

Korea South-East Power (KOEN) has signed a preferred supplier agreement with Vestas for the 600MW Wando Geumil offshore wind project in South Korea.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Danish wind turbine manufacturer will deliver and install 40 units of its V236-15.0 MW turbine at the South Korean offshore wind facility.

To be located in Wando-Gun, South Jeolla Province, the Wando Geumil offshore wind project is among the early large-scale offshore wind farm projects in South Korea.

Vestas Asia Pacific president Purvin Patel said: “We are honoured to have been selected as preferred turbine supplier by KOEN for the Wando Geumil offshore wind project and the trust that the customer placed in Vestas.

“Aiming to become a leader in offshore wind, Vestas is committed to support decarbonisation of the country as well as the Asia Pacific region, in close partnership with our customers”.

Once the offshore wind project is materialised, Vestas expects to commence the delivery of the wind turbines in Q4 2025.

The Wando Geumil offshore wind project is anticipated to begin commercial operations in Q3 2026.

Vestas has also committed to provide 20 years of operation and maintenance service for the South Korean offshore project, once it is operational.

Vestas Korea country manager Srdan Cenic said: “We are so excited to take part in this project, which will be the first collaboration for us with KOEN.

“Through the project, KOEN and Vestas will work together to unleash the potential of offshore wind in the west coast of the country and contribute to South Korea’s goal of generating 20 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.”

Established in 2001, KOEN is a power generation company in South Korea that operates five facilities with a total capacity of 10.3GW. Its facilities include the Yeongheung thermal power site division, the Samcheonpo and Bundang thermal power site divisions, and the Yeongdong and Yeosu thermal power plants.