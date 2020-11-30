The companies will work together on the 2GW offshore wind projects being developed by KOEN

The two firms will also cooperate on the development of floating offshore wind power systems. (Credit: Thomas G. from Pixabay.)

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction (DHIC), a subsidiary of Doosan Group and Korea South-East Power Company (KOEN) have reached a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the development of offshore wind power projects in Korea.

Under the terms of the deal, the companies will work together on the 2GW offshore wind projects which are being developed by KOEN in Gyeongin, Southwestern regions and Jeju island.

They will also cooperate on the development of megawatt-class floating offshore wind power systems and complexes.

DHIC and KOEN have also agreed to work in technology exchanges for “commercialisation of the 8MW large-capacity offshore wind turbine,” which is a national project being developed by Doosan as the main contractor.

Doosan Heavy Plant EPC Business Group CEO Inwon Park said: “This MOU should enable us to commercialize domestic offshore wind turbines by securing large-scale references.

“We will cooperate with KOEN to revitalize the wind power industry in Korea to keep ourselves aligned with the Korean government’s Green New Deal policy.”

In 2013, KOEN has concluded the development of the Yeongheung wind farm, for which Doosan had supplied ten wind turbines with 30MW capacity.

The company has also completed the construction of the Tamra Offshore Wind Farm, which is claimed to be Korea’s first commercial offshore wind farm.

The project, which was completed in 2017, was developed with a joint collaboration with Doosan using home grown technology.

Doosan plans to commercialise 8MW offshore wind power turbine by 2022

Doosan has developed Korea’s first 3MW offshore wind turbine and secured international certification for it in 2011.

It has also secured another international certification for its 5.5MW offshore wind turbine in July last year.

Furthermore, the company is planning to commercialise its 8MW offshore wind turbine, which is claimed to be the largest wind turbine to date in Korea, by 2022.

In September this year, Doosan had signed an MOU with Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) for the development of the Donghae 1 floating offshore wind farm in South Korea.