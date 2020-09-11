The companies will collaborate on the implementation of a Korean supply system for the floating wind project

Signing of the MOU at KNOC’s head office on 10 September. (Credit: Doosan Corporation.)

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction (DHIC), a subsidiary of Doosan Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Korea National Oil (KNOC) for the development of the Donghae 1 floating offshore wind farm in South Korea.

Under the terms of the MoU, the companies will cooperate on the implementation of a Korean supply system for the 200MW floating wind project.

DHIC will provide the floating offshore wind turbine generators, while KNOC will share the project plans and permit-related materials.

KNOC will also be responsible for the development of the power plant complexes for the rapid commercialisation of the project.

Doosan Heavy CEO Yeonin Jung said: “We aim to achieve a successful project by combining KNOC’s commitment to fostering the floating offshore wind farm industry and Doosan Heavy’s offshore wind power technology.

“We plan to continue upgrading offshore wind farm technologies suitable to the domestic environment in line with the Green New Deal policy and to contribute to promoting the industrial ecosystem in Korea.”

Donghae 1 project forms part Korea’s plans to develop 6GW floating offshore wind projects

In July last year, KNOC and the Korean power company Korea East-West Power (EWP) joined a consortium of Norwegian multinational energy company Equinor to develop the Donghae 1 floating wind farm.

The wind project will be located close to the KNOC-operated Donghae natural gas field off the coast of Ulsan in South Korea.

The Donghae 1 floating offshore wind project development forms part of the Korean government’s plans to develop 6GW of floating offshore wind projects in Ulsan and the south-eastern region from 2023 onward.

According to 2020 Global Wind Energy Council Report, the country’s floating offshore wind power generation capacity is estimated to increase from 100MW to 19GW by 2030.