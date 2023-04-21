A total of 107 14-MW wind turbines will be supplied to the project, which is located around 40 km from the northern coast of Poland between Łeba and Ustka

Ørsted and PGE select Siemens Gamesa to supply wind turbines for Baltica 2 offshore wind project. (Credit: Norbert Pietsch from Pixabay)

Poland’s offshore wind industry is set to make giant leaps in the coming years, facilitated by a 1.5-GW deal between Siemens Gamesa and developers PGE Group and Ørsted in which they agreed to supply the wind turbines for the Baltica 2 offshore wind project in the Baltic Sea.

A total of 107 14-MW wind turbines will be supplied to the project, which is located around 40 km from the northern coast of Poland between Łeba and Ustka. A five-year maintenance contract to ensure the turbines will operate to maximum capacity has also been signed. The project is expected to come online in 2027.

Once operational, it would avoid over 5.4 million tons of CO2 emissions a year, or the equivalent emissions from around 3.6 million diesel cars. It would also provide electricity to approximately 2.4 million homes in Poland. This project will help strengthen the energy security of the Polish economy.

The Baltica 2 project is the largest offshore project announced in the country to date, and Siemens Gamesa also has three additional preferred supplier agreements in place, for a total of 1.79 GW, about a sixth of Poland’s target.

“This latest deal for Baltica 2 will cement the foundations for a successful rollout of offshore wind power in Poland. The Baltic Sea can provide huge opportunities for the growth of the industry in coming years, and we stand committed with Poland and our partners to develop it further,” said Marc Becker, CEO of the offshore business in Siemens Gamesa.

“We are developing the biggest renewable energy project to date in Poland. The signed contract relates to delivery of turbines for Baltica 2 with capacity of about 1.5 GW, which is the biggest offshore wind investment developed in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea and one of the largest of its kind in the world. The PGE Group is responsible for ensuring Poland’s energy security. We consistently implement the strategy of creating new, green sources of electricity for our country. By 2030 we aim to build about 2.5 GW of generation capacity in the Baltic Sea”, commented Wojciech Dąbrowski, President of Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna.

This project will help strengthen the company’s growing presence both in the country and along the Baltic coast, with the objective of expanding further in the coming years. Siemens Gamesa has established a key hub in Gdansk to oversee the development of operations in the Baltic Sea. Poland is fast emerging as a key country for offshore wind ambitions. The country set a target of awarding 10.9 GW in capacity by 2030, with installations from the first round expected to begin in 2026. The second set of auctions are due starting in 2025, with installations closer to the end of the decade.

