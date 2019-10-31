Origis Energy developed the project as one of the facilities under the Georgia Power Renewable Energy Development Initiative (REDI)

US-based Origis Energy has selected Renewable Energy Systems (RES) for the construction of 57.5MW Tanglewood Solar project in Georgia.

The development of the Tanglewood Solar project was done by Origis Energy as one of the facilities under the Georgia Power Renewable Energy Development Initiative (REDI).

REDI is intended at serving the utility’s customers participating in the Commercial and Industrial REDI (C&I REDI) programme.

Further, Tanglewood is one of two solar facilities developed under the Georgia Power C&I REDI programme that was announced in April 2018.

Construction of the first project called Camilla, a GA based project started in June 2019.

Origis Energy CEO and chief procurement officer Johan Vanhee said, “Our goal in contracting with RES is to utilize their 35 years of building energy projects to the success of this plant in Georgia.

“We are fully confident the RES team will deliver on our mutual goals.”

The new solar facility will be owned and operated by Origis

The Tanglewood Solar project will be owned and operated by Origis. The construction phase of the solar project is expected to employ nearly 200 to 250 laborers, operators and electricians.

The solar plant will feature NEXTracker’s smart solar tracker system and approximately 180,000 First Solar Series 6 modules.

RES vice president of construction Tim Jordan said: “RES is delighted to be working with Origis Energy USA to deliver the Tanglewood Solar project.

“We look forward to continuing to build business and community relationships in Mitchell County.”

Earlier in October 2018, Origis Energy acquired a 200MW GA Solar 4 Project from First Solar located in Twiggs County, Georgia.

The facility was planned to be powered by more than half a million of First Solar’s thin-film solar modules on single-axis tracker mounts.

The construction phase of the facility was expected to generate nearly 400 jobs and ongoing tax revenues to the local government.