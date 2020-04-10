However, Mexico did not agree to the reductions in crude oil production, making the agreement reached by OPEC+ conditional on its consent

OPEC and allies with the exception of Mexico agree on cutting crude oil production in 2020. (Credit: DALIBRI/Wikipedia.org)

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC oil producing countries have reached a deal to cut crude oil production by 10 million barrels per day (mb/d) for the months of May and June amid the falling demand for the commodity caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the following six months, from 1 July 2020 until the year end, the total adjustment in crude oil production has been agreed to be 8.0mb/d.

According to OPEC, the baseline for calculating the adjustments is the oil production in October 2018 with the exception of Saudi Arabia and Russia, which had the same baseline level of 11.0mb/d.

The decisions are part of the various measures taken up by the OPEC members and non-OPEC members which took part in what is the 9th (Extraordinary) OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting.

Mexico rejects crude oil production cuts

However, Mexico, which participated in the meeting, did not agree to the measures. As a result, the agreement reached by the other countries will be conditional on the consent of Mexico.

OPEC, which is an intergovernmental organisation comprising 13 member nations, said that the agreement will be valid until 30 April 2022.

An extension of the agreement will be reviewed during December 2021, said the organisation, which is currently based in Vienna, Austira.

Saudi Arabia Minister of Energy Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman chaired the webinar while Russia Minister of Energy Alexander Novak was the co-chair of the webinar. Argentina, Colombia, Indonesia, Norway, Ecuador, Egypt, Trinidad and Tobago and the International Energy Forum (IEF) were welcomed as observers during the webinar.

The meeting also appealed to all the major oil producers to contribute to the efforts aimed at stabilising market.

OPEC stated: “In the meeting, the OPEC and non-OPEC oil producing countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation, reaffirmed their continued commitment in the Declaration of Cooperation to achieve and sustain a stable oil market, the mutual interest of producing nations, the efficient, economic, and secure supply to consumers, and a fair return on invested capital.”

The participating countries in the meeting are scheduled to meet again on 10 June 2020 to determine further measures that are required to balance the market.