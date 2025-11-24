Oil India completes capping operation at Kharsang oilfield after blowout

The OIL crisis management team, supported by Cudd Well Control and GeoEnpro Petroleum, took over operations to stabilise the situation. Credit: Piotr Swat/Shutterstock.com.

Oil India Limited (OIL) has finalised the capping of oil well KSG 76 at the Kharsang oilfield in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh following a blowout that resulted in an uncontrolled gas release.

The incident took place in late October during scheduled maintenance.

The OIL crisis management team, supported by Cudd Well Control and GeoEnpro Petroleum’s team, took over operations and stabilised the situation.

A key part of the operation was the safe removal of the damaged blowout preventer (BOP) from the wellhead.

A capping stack, which had been pre-positioned at the site, was then installed onto the wellhead.

Once the capping stack was installed, the gas flow was redirected to the top of the stack, fully containing the release and bringing the situation under control.

According to the Times of India, a representative from OIL highlighted the significance of the operation, saying: “The completion of the capping operation stands as a testament to OIL’s engineering acumen, detailed planning, and the strong collaboration between global specialists and local teams. The subsequent phases of the well control road map will now proceed in accordance with established operational protocols.

“OIL acknowledges the exemplary contributions of its crisis management team, experts from Cudd Well Control, USA, GeoEnpro Petroleum Limited team, and the committed field teams who worked tirelessly under challenging conditions,” officials added.

Located in Changlang district, the Kharsang oilfield is operated by GeoEnpro Petroleum and is a key hydrocarbon resource in the area.

The completion of the capping operation means that environmental and safety requirements have been met, enabling the next well control phases to be implemented.

