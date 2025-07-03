Left-right: David Sharp, Senior Construction Manager, Inch Cape Offshore and Billy Hamilton, Topside Director, OEG. (Credit: OEG)

OEG, a leading energy solutions business, has won a significant multi-million-pound contract to support the construction phase of the Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm until it becomes operational in 2027.

Over 100 OEG personnel will support the delivery of this contract, which includes the recent addition of six new appointments.

As one of Scotland’s largest offshore wind developments, Inch Cape will play a pivotal role in meeting Scottish and UK government 2030 green energy targets.

The 1.1 GW project is located in the North Sea, 15 km from the Angus coast on a site covering 150 km2. Once completed, it will feature up to 72 wind turbines and an offshore substation and generate enough clean energy to power the equivalent of more than half the homes in Scotland.

Under the terms of the contract, OEG will supply an integrated package of specialist topside and marine services including marine coordination, high voltage and ancillary port services. These will all be managed under a central project team and delivered from the company’s new flagship facility in Edinburgh, which is equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology for 24/7 monitoring operations.

OEG will also operate up to ten vessels, seven guard vessels for on location round-the-clock safety and three crew transfer vessels to support offshore wind technicians working at the wind farm. Furthermore, the firm will provide a comprehensive allocation of metocean sensors and navigation buoys, as well as any additional support equipment as required.

OEG’s Chief Executive Officer, John Heiton said:

“Securing the Inch Cape Wind Farm construction support contract is a milestone for the business, demonstrating the strength of our integrated service offering and the trust placed in us to support a project of this scale and national importance. By delivering all the required equipment, services and capabilities in-house, we provide a seamless, efficient solution that reduces complexity and cost for our new client.

“This award reinforces our position as a key partner in the offshore renewables industry and highlights our commitment to supporting the sector’s growth with reliable, end-to-end expertise.”

Inch Cape’s Project Director, John Hill said:

“As we enter the project’s critical offshore construction phase it is vital to have trusted and experienced suppliers, so we welcome OEG’s integrated support during this next stage of the project.”