British clean energy company Octopus Energy has entered into a strategic partnership with Chinese wind turbine maker Ming Yang Smart Energy to reduce the cost of wind energy in the UK.

This collaboration aims to make renewable energy more affordable for British households. The agreement was announced following the first Joint Economic and Trade Committee meeting in seven years.

Octopus will explore the use of software to enhance data protection and cybersecurity in conjunction with Ming Yang’s wind turbines.

Octopus Energy Generation, the renewables unit of Octopus Energy, plans to deploy these turbines to develop up to 6GW of local energy capacity, identified through its ‘Winder’ platform.

Winder facilitates the development of onshore wind farms by connecting communities with landowners to find suitable turbine sites, helping to deliver energy where needed most and easing grid stress.

Since its 2022 launch, the platform has identified potential locations capable of powering nearly five million homes with clean energy.

The partnership will initially focus on onshore wind but will also explore other energy solutions such as solar power and battery storage systems.

Octopus Energy is already a significant investor in wind energy, managing nearly 5GW of renewable energy globally, including 1.5GW in both onshore and offshore wind projects.

Octopus Energy Generation CEO Zoisa North-Bond said: “The UK is already a leader in wind, and this partnership with Ming Yang is a core pathway to deliver some of the cheapest and most secure energy the UK has seen.

“By combining Octopus’ expertise in smart technology and software with outstanding wind turbines, we can optimise every kilowatt and cut energy costs for millions of bill payers.”

Ming Yang Smart Energy vice-president and director Angie Zhang said: “Ming Yang and Octopus share a strong commitment to making clean energy affordable, reliable, and accessible.

“As a global leader in wind technology, Ming Yang is committed to accelerating the energy transition through innovation and community-focused solutions. This partnership marks an exciting step forward in delivering safe, efficient renewable energy to local communities across the UK.”

In April 2025, Octopus Energy Generation expanded its reach in Asia by unveiling a solar investment in South Korea.

This investment aims to accelerate the development of renewable energy in the region by supporting the creation of up to 20 solar power facilities over a two-year period.

These sites are expected to generate 140MW of renewable electricity annually, enough to supply 45,000 households each year.