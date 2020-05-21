The competitively tendered contract includes integrity and inspection services for around 85 offshore platforms spread across five producing fields

Oceaneering wins significant asset integrity scope in the Middle East. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

Oceaneering International, Inc. (Oceaneering) has been awarded a considerable asset integrity contract from a major operator based in Dubai, UAE. The award includes the provision of general and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) and fabric maintenance inspection services across the operator’s onshore and offshore facilities in the Middle East.

The competitively tendered contract includes integrity and inspection services for around 85 offshore platforms spread across five producing fields, as well as call-off onshore inspection management and NDT work for one of the operator’s gas plants, gas control station, LNG jetty, and an onshore supply base. The three-year contract (with two, one-year options) encompasses onshore and offshore NDT, inspection, and onshore and offshore fabric maintenance.

Oceaneering has provided the client with efficient inspection and integrity support for the past five years. The original scope included the up-man and mobilization of 40 personnel, with the team currently sitting at around 100.

Oceaneering has made significant improvements to inspection enactment throughout the contract, including the introduction of more efficient and effective NDT methodologies. Additionally, the company has ensured all technicians are rope access trained at Oceaneering’s accredited facility, which has helped to reduce scheduling and costs for the operator.

Gregory Boyle, Asset Integrity Regional Manager, Middle East, at Oceaneering, said: “We’re proud to continue our strong relationship with this operator and we will continue to focus on providing safe, cost-efficient integrity, fabric maintenance, and inspection solutions that optimize our customer’s operations.

“Our track record for delivery and our resolute commitment to safety over the last five years has significantly contributed to us being awarded the new scope. We look forward to enhancing our existing service provision to add further value and to working with them to adopt the latest technologies and introduce digitized inspection capabilities.”

Source: Company Press Release